Crash closes Interstate 90 Westbound

By Brent Clapper
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A multiple vehicle crash has closed Interstate 90 Westbound.

The closure is from Exit 16 (Route 98, Fairview/Franklin Center) to Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea).

Overnight car accident closes I-90, heavily damages vehicles

According to PennDOT, the roadway is expected to reopen later today.

As always, motorists can check on major roadway conditions by visiting www.511pa.com .

YourErie

One person killed after ATV accident in LeBoeuf Township

One person is dead following an ATV accident in LeBoeuf Township. The incident happened Thursday, April 7 in the 14000 block of Route 19. According to State Police, the victim was operating his ATV on private property when he lost control taking a turn. The ATV flipped an unknown number of times pinning the victim […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police seeking department store thieves

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store. According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the afternoon on April 3. The two suspects were seen leaving […]
ERIE, PA
#Traffic Accident#Girard Platea#Penndot#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
FOX Reno

Deadly crash shuts down westbound lanes on I-80 near Wadsworth

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are responding to the scene of a deadly crash near a rest area outside of Wadsworth just after 9:00 p.m. on Friday night. Westbound lanes are closed on I-80 just past Wadsworth around exit 43 as investigators look into the cause of a woman's death on the roadway. Police say the closure will last several hours.
WADSWORTH, NV
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Head-on Crash Kills Two on Interstate in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Two drivers were killed in a early morning crash when one driver went in the wrong direction on the interstate in Meridian early Tuesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:19 a.m. near Eagle Road on Interstate 84 where two sedans collided head-on in the eastbound lanes killing both drivers. ISP said a 29-year-old man, later identified by Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens as Irvin Barajas, of Boise (initially he was identified as being from California), was driving a Toyota Corolla headed west in the eastbound lanes and struck a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 38-year-old Boise resident Biruk Woldesenbet The crash blocked traffic for about two hours while crews worked and cleared the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
MERIDIAN, ID
9News

Colorado road conditions: Westbound I-70 closed near Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tweeted a closure of westbound Interstate 70 near milepost 259 just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. That's at the Morrison/Golden exit. CSP mentioned there was no estimated time for reopening the road. Colorado Department of Public Transportation (CDOT) provides these...
GOLDEN, CO
YourErie

Minivan catches fire on Interstate 90

A minivan caught fire on Interstate 90 on Friday, April 8, causing traffic to come to a halt. The fire happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the Harborcreek exit. According to reports on scene, traffic was down to one lane and nearly at a standstill for more than […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WCVB

One killed in crash along Interstate 95 in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person died Thursday morning after a single-vehicle crash along southbound Interstate 95, Massachusetts State Police confirmed. The crash occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m., in the area of Exit 12B in Foxborough. The heavily damaged vehicle came to a rest in the wooded median, slightly downhill from the roadway.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich man killed in crash on Interstate 95

Massachusetts State Police said Thursday that a Rhode Island man was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Foxborough. The single-car crash was reported at about 9:25 a.m. on I-95 south just before I-495. Investigators said a Honda Accord went off the road and rolled over a guardrail. The...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Denver Post

Westbound I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon after cleanup of rollover crash

Westbound Interstate 70 reopened early Wednesday afternoon through Glenwood Canyon after a prolonged closure caused by a rollover crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol. CSP reported the closure at 6 a.m. Wednesday and said to expect an extended closure. The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted about a crash in...
TRAFFIC
KCBD

Lubbock Police closing westbound lanes of North Loop 289 near University Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up crash investigations March 25 that will affect traffic. The unit will start blocking traffic at 10 a.m. in the 5700 block of the Interstate 27 northbound main lanes. The flyover from S. Loop 289 to Interstate 27 (east to north) will be closed. The northbound lanes of Interstate 27 will be closed south of 82nd Street, and the northbound on-ramp from 82nd Street will be closed. This operation is expected to take approximately 45 minutes.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX Reno

Rockslide closes westbound traffic on US-50 at Echo Summit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Drivers on US-50 near Echo Summit should expect delays on Wednesday morning. A large boulder came off Echo Summit and onto US-50 around 8 a.m. on March 16, blocking both lanes. Crews quickly moved all debris into the westbound lane, getting the eastbound lane open.
TRAFFIC
