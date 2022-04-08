Crash closes Interstate 90 Westbound
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A multiple vehicle crash has closed Interstate 90 Westbound.
The closure is from Exit 16 (Route 98, Fairview/Franklin Center) to Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea).Overnight car accident closes I-90, heavily damages vehicles
According to PennDOT, the roadway is expected to reopen later today.
As always, motorists can check on major roadway conditions by visiting www.511pa.com .
