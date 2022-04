O.J. Howard didn’t live up to the lofty expectations of Buccaneers fans given his incredible athleticism, but could Virginia’s Jelani Woods?. The Buccaneers have already learned from experience to avoid guys in the draft that are all tools. Sure, guys like this look great on paper and their upside is hard to ignore, but the years of waiting for O.J. Howard to match his talent and athleticism with his play on the field have made it difficult to sell Bucs fans on similar prospects.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO