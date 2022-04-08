The Tyler Lennon Show with Special Guest: Brandon Williams/Weber Ninja

Johnny Lee sang, “Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places.” He bought a ranch nearby and hung out at the Red Barn Café for a while before moving on. Over the years I’ve told you that nobody but you can make yourself happy. We’ve watched the famous and the infamous seek the limelight only to see it dim in time. You and I are watching a world gone crazy trying to find a few moments of happiness. Worse yet, like Johnny Lee, they keep looking in all the wrong places, coming up short in the end.

