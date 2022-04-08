ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Tyler Lennon Show with Special Guest: Brandon Williams/Weber Ninja

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This weeks episode of the Tyler Lennon Show we were joined by special guest, Brandon Williams aka Weber Ninja....

frontporchnewstexas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sheldon’s Sexuality & Georgie’s Predicament: ‘Young Sheldon’ Co-Creator Breaks Down 100th Episode

Click here to read the full article. Thursday’s 100th episode of Young Sheldon on CBS turned out to be less of a celebration of the show’s longevity, and more about how the Cooper kids are entering adulthood. Here, Co-Creator and Executive Producer Steven Molaro addresses the episode’s significant plot points, including Missy’s telling comment about Sheldon’s sexuality and whether Georgie is ready to be a dad. DEADLINE: Since it was the 100th episode, what went through your mind? Were you like, ‘we gotta go big?’ and get former characters from The Big Bang Theory?  STEVEN MOLARO In fact, it was the opposite. We...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Chicago Fire': Jesse Spencer may return for Season 10 finale

April 4 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer may return for the Season 10 finale. Deadline confirmed Monday that Spencer, 43, is in talks to reprise Matt Casey in the upcoming episode. Chicago Fire co-showrunner and executive producer Derek Haas discussed the possibility during One Chicago Day, according...
CHICAGO, IL
Vibe

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ And ‘BMF’ Get New Cast Members Ahead Of Forthcoming Seasons

Click here to read the full article. Following the unforgettable second season of Power Book II: Ghost, the third season of the acclaimed spinoff is gearing up to be another hit among fans. As announced by STARZ on Tuesday (March 15), three new recurring cast members have been announced—Gbenga Akinnagbe, Kyle Vincent Terry, and Caroline Chikezie. Akinnagbe will play Ron Samuel Jenkins, a Howard University and Harvard Business School alum who grew up working class and built his own legitimate empire. Terry will play Obi, a British transplant who is both comfortable holding a gun and a business meeting. Chikezie will play Noma,...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tyler Lennon Show
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Emma Jacobs replacing Brett for good?

Chicago Fire has parted ways with some major characters in season 10. Casey (Jesse Spencer) and his replacement Pelham (Brett Dalton) left the 51, while Brett (Kara Killmer) decided to take away from work to focus on her relationship. These departures have left the door open for new characters to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & First Look Photos Of David E. Kelley Series

Click here to read the full article. Netflix‘s The Lincoln Lawyer is set to premiere on May 13, and Deadline has your first look at the David E. Kelley series below. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer tells the story of Los Angeles-based attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), who runs his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Season 1 is based on the second book “The Brass Verdict.” Throughout the show’s freshman season, Mickey is trying to find his footing again after spending time away from practicing law. He returns...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.19 - A God-Fearin' Baptist And A Hot Trophy Husband - Press Release

“A God-Fearin’ Baptist and a Hot Trophy Husband” – George and Mary insist on meeting the new woman in Georgie’s life. Also, Sheldon and Missy have suspicions about what’s going on with their family, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 21 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Walker - Episode 2.13 - One Good Thing - Press Release

NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY – While Geri (Odette Annable) does her best to keep the Walker family’s collective chins up, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) look for any clues to help Bonham in his hour of need. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode directed by Brett VanderBos & Brandon Willer (#213). Original airdate 4/7/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TV SERIES
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

All the Right Places

Johnny Lee sang, “Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places.” He bought a ranch nearby and hung out at the Red Barn Café for a while before moving on. Over the years I’ve told you that nobody but you can make yourself happy. We’ve watched the famous and the infamous seek the limelight only to see it dim in time. You and I are watching a world gone crazy trying to find a few moments of happiness. Worse yet, like Johnny Lee, they keep looking in all the wrong places, coming up short in the end.
ENTERTAINMENT
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

‘LIFE’S FLAVORS’ 3/24 WITH ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST

Our chosen restaurant this month to visit is the White Oak Buffet just outside of town on FM-69. They are only open two days per week on Friday and Saturday from 3-9pm. So plan your visit accordingly. Their address is 2327 FM 69 North, Sulphur Springs, Texas. Bring the whole family out to enjoy this local favorite. The pricing is set by age, with a flat rate for to-go options. They should probably have a teenage boy category, based on how much my kid ate. He made up for whatever I missed at dinner.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

No Regrets

After a recent rain I looked across the pasture and as usual the creek was flooded, temporarily blocking entrance or exit to the neighbor’s house on the hill across the creek. They have added rock and cleaned out areas, but sure as shootin the floods will come. Before long...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy