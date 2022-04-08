ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target Tiptoes Back Into Resale With New ThredUp Deal, as It Makes Sustainability Push

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget has a new landing page on resale site, ThredUp, which features items from its private labels and limited-time designer collections along with select items from luxury brands. The big-box retailer previously launched — and then shut down — a test in 2015 with the online thrift...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Really Just Said its ‘Low-Quality’ Shoes Would ‘Disintegrate’

Click here to read the full article. Vans won a preliminary injunction against the mass retailer and its more than two dozen knockoff sneakers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWSam's Club CEO Explains Why Super Bowl Ad Made SenseWalmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
RETAIL
The Independent

New app allows people to scan items before buying to make ‘sustainable choices’

Shoppers who are keen to make their grocery basket more sustainable can now download an app that aims to help them do so.The app, called Sustained Choice, lets customers scan the barcode on their products and shows them information about how sustainable it is based on the data provided.It uses a framework called Life Cycle Assessment that tracks and analyses the ingredients and various stages of a product’s life from end-to-end, the app’s creators explained on its website. Each product is then rated according to its environmental impact in seven key areas, including land and water use, GHG emissions and...
CELL PHONES
Connecticut Post

Amazon Launches In-House Brand of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. A new line of sustainable, everyday essentials has hit Amazon’s digital shelves. More from Variety. Amazon's $8.5 Billion MGM Deal Wins Clearance by EU, Which Says Studio's Content...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilly Pulitzer
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resale#Tiptoes#Target Zero#Thrift Store#Thredup#Cat Jack
Refinery29

Clear The Rack, Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Kept Secret Sale, Is Here

In a sea of predictable Prime Days, Cyber Mondays, and Memorial Days, a few genuinely exciting events stand out for savvy sale-hunters — and one of those hallowed markdowns is Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack sale, where the off-price retailers chops an extra 25% off their already deeply discounted clearance section. Like Nordstrom Rack itself, the event is full of surprises; cropping up periodically with little advance notice and teeming with buyable bargains from beloved in-house brands like BP. and Z by Zella, respected standbys like Ugg, Allsaints, and Hobo, and a slew of designer brands that prefer that their discounted duds keep a low profile. Ahead, we’re answering all your burning questions about the three-day sale (which ends on March 27) and rounding up the need-to-cart goods to consider.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
People

Amazon Quietly Launched Two Huge Home and Kitchen Sales with Discounts Up to 73% Off

If you're in need of new kitchen supplies, fresh bedding, or other home essentials, now's the time to get them. Amazon quietly launched not one, but two huge events for the weekend: a Kitchen Essentials sale and a Home Essentials sale. Both comprise hundreds of markdowns on top-rated products from brands like KitchenAid, Farberware, Casper, Sabatier, Nutribullet, and more. Markdowns are up to 73 percent off, and deals start at $5.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inc.com

How I Built a Luxury Brand Around the Most Basic of Commodities

Andrea Lisbona grew up in Barcelona, where her family owned a business that imported American goods and distributed them in Europe. One product that caught her entrepreneurial eye was hand sanitizer--so practical and sooo boring. Which is why, in 2016, long before Covid taught the world that keeping your hands clean is critical to staying healthy, she started obsessing over hand sanitizer. When she learned the U.S. owned 30 percent of the global market, she picked up and moved to America with dreams of reinventing a common household item. --As told to Kevin J. Ryan.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy