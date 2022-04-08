ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Harlow Believes Eminem’s Music Is ‘Forever Immortal & We’re Gonna Get Back to It’

By Darlene Aderoju
 3 days ago

Jack Harlow is a longtime Eminem fan, and he thinks the hip-hop veteran’s music is on the verge of  a comeback.

As part of his new Rolling Stone cover story , Harlow opened up about some of his musical inspirations — which includes Eminem — and addressed detractors who think Eminem’s music isn’t all that.

“I think that s–t is still forever immortal and we’re gonna get back to it,” Harlow said of Eminem’s extensive discography. “We’re a couple years away from everyone reviving that s–t as a culture and being like, ‘Look at this s–t.”

In fact, Harlow added, “Everyone’s gonna pay their rightful respects again. No matter how the production ages to people, he put so much into his words that it immortalized him, even though that s–t aged as ‘circus music’ to [some] people.”

And while Eminem has both adoring fans and critical naysayers alike, to Harlow’s point, the hitmaker has earned 15 Grammy wins. Eminem has also appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 93 times, with 22 top 10 hits and five No. 1 smash records. More recently, the “Rap God” was one of the all-star performers who joined Dr. Dre for the epic 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show , where Eminem delivered his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself.”

Grammy-nominated Harlow’s solo single “Nail Tech” debuted at No. 18 on the Hot 100 in February. His collaborative track “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X became a No. 1 Hot 100 hit and charted for 36 weeks.

Most recently, Harlow has been familiarizing himself with more music. “I said to myself when the pandemic hit, ‘It’s time to study up, there’s so much music you don’t know about.” He told Rolling Stone he had caught up on music by Marvin Gaye, David Bowie and Kanye West plus Motown jams and ’60s and ’90s R&B.

“I had to revisit these things and pick out little details,” Harlow said. My music could use a little bit of this touch or that touch.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
Billboard

Billboard

