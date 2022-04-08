ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father John Misty Charms Us Like Cole Porter on LSD

By Angie Martoccio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf this record was released under anyone else’s name, the reviews wouldn’t have much to say. Lovely songwriting. Beautiful string arrangements. The bossa nova track “Olvidado (Otro Momento)” pairs well with a martini by the pool. Overall, solid album. No notes. But for Father John...

