The worst part of “Roar” is also its most consistent. While every episode of Apple’s new anthology show tackles an entirely different story with a different cast to match, they each open with a neon graphic of a woman’s mouth screaming out of a blooming flower. With this image, “Roar” underlines its logline as a feminist scream of a series that, as based on Ceceila Ahern’s book of short stories, explores “what it means to be a woman today.” Watching its trailer, which leans heavily on wackier moments like Nicole Kidman shoving photographs down her throat, you’d be excused for assuming it’s an exaggerated comedy of girlboss errors. Watching the actual show, though, makes for a bit of a more scattered experience.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO