Calvin C. Snow, of Cave City, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born March 8, 1925, in Cave City, Arkansas to Ralph Snow and Martha Ann “Annie” Goodman Snow. Anyone you ask will tell you that he was a shining example of the love of Christ, of the faithfulness that God requires of His children, and was a true family anchor. He was a member of the Cave City Church of God for 70+ years and loved his church family dearly. He was a man of unmatched integrity, faithfulness, humility, love and strength. He was retired from GenCorp Automotive in Batesville and was a U.S. Army veteran who served our great country in WWII.

CAVE CITY, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO