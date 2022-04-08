15-year-old injures himself with gun at Chick-fil-A in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major drug bust in DeKalb County has led to the arrest of three people and confiscation of hundreds of pounds of drugs as well as nine firearms. In total, the DeKalb County Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit seized 71 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 69 kilograms of powder methamphetamine, 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, 1.6 kilograms of heroin mixed with fentanyl, five ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, 183 pounds of marijuana, 900 Xanax pills and two gallons of liquid meth. Additionally, detectives recovered five rifles, four handguns and a large sum of money.
