Spokane, WA

Police Officers Aren't Happy With Their Tesla Patrol Cars

By Jarryd Neves
 3 days ago
The adoption of electric vehicles for emergency services is nothing new. In the UK, law enforcement can't get enough of the Model 3 and they're not alone. In Thailand, local police dropped a whopping $3 million on a fleet of leased Teslas. The benefits are clear to see. Government spending is...

Rosemary Mancini
1d ago

So my burning question is : Does Inslee and team Inslee have those to ride around in yet ????? Have all the democrats in the capital rotunda have one already ???!! Hmmm I bet the answer is NO! Anyone know ?

hammer of justice 1776
1d ago

he ordered all State agency to switch to electric, I don't know what the schedule is for compliance is or what is exempt I can't imagine electric snow plows or other heavy equipment. I don't think they thought this through very well, witch is typical for demorats.

Edward Hanson
3d ago

I wouldn't be, either. The only electric cars I buy are at Walmart toy dept. About 20 bucks and 4 AAs

35
