ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress could soon pass measure aimed at helping more people save for retirement

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVL8h_0f3ky7J000
Saving for retirement The Securing a Strong Retirement Act aims to help people save more for retirement at all stages of their career. (KIRO 7 News)

WASHINGTON — Employees around the country could soon have more options when it comes to retirement plans.

The House almost unanimously passed what’s known as “Secure 2.0,” the Securing a Strong Retirement Act, with only five votes against it and 414 in favor of it.

The measure aims to help people save more for retirement at all stages of their career.

According to the legislation, “this bill makes various changes with respect to employer-sponsored retirement plans, including providing for the automatic enrollment of employees in certain plans and increasing the age at which participants are required to begin receiving mandatory distributions.”

It also makes it easier for small businesses to offer competitive retirement plans for workers.

“This is really saying to all those folks that get up every day and go to work every day and worry about making sure their children are taken care of that you can prepare for your own retirement,” said Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), who co-sponsored more than a dozen proposals included in the retirement package.

For 26-year-old Lillian Ondus, retirement is a big part of her financial planning.

“I chose the job I have now because it has a good 401k plan,” said Ondus. “I’m trying to plan and separate all of my finances so I can do things in the future.”

But not everyone starts thinking about retirement early on, especially as they are focusing on starting out in their career.

“In my early 20s, all the guys who were at my job who were way older than me were telling me, ‘save now until it hurts because you’ll be thankful later,’” said James Baier.

“Life does come at you fast,” said Kelly. “I just think the earlier you start, the more secure you’re going to feel and the more peace of mind.”

The Senate is moving more slowly on their version of the bill and some changes are expected.

“We’re never sure what’s going to come out of the Senate,” said Kelly. “I think this would be very hard for our friends down the hall to look at and say well you know what this doesn’t have that much support and maybe we can make it better… The sheer number of members who voted for this leaves a lot of credibility to what the effort was for.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#House
MarketWatch

The Secure Act 2.0 may be coming – Americans’ retirement security is top of mind for Congress this year, experts say

The House and Senate are both prioritizing retirement security this week. House members passed the “Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022” bill on Tuesday, a comprehensive package of retirement-focused rules to improve Americans’ retirement security. The vote was 414-5. The Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee (also known as HELP) also had a hearing on Tuesday to discuss retirement savings proposals that would benefit American workers and retirees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Motley Fool

1 Way to Double Your Retirement Savings With Zero Effort

Building a robust nest egg can lead to a more comfortable retirement. Matching contributions from your employer are essentially free money. You could potentially earn hundreds of thousands of dollars in matching contributions alone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pewtrusts.org

U.S. Rivers Need More Protection, and Congress Can Help Now

Healthy free-flowing rivers and riverine wetlands provide myriad benefits to nature and people, including helping to drive local economies throughout the U.S. These waterways sustain aquatic and terrestrial wildlife and ecosystems, provide clean drinking water for communities, and offer places for cultural and recreational experiences. On March 14, International Day...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

Daylight Savings Time Could Be Permanent, Sunshine Protection Act Passes in Senate

Could Daylight Saving Time become permanent? A new piece of legislation, dubbed The Sunshine Protection Act, just passed unanimously in the U.S. Senate. The bill will now move to the House of Representatives and pass there, as well. Lastly, President Joe Biden will need to back it before it can take effect. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse spearheaded the bill, with and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio co-sponsoring.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
102K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy