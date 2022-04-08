ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Utilities Commission proposing 10% increase in utility rates

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) is looking to raise its rates by 10% as early as the summer, citing constraints on the supply chain and an increase in fuel costs....

www.fox35orlando.com

WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg leaders considering increasing water utility rates

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you live in Lynchburg, your water, storm water and sewer rates could be going up. It’s part of the proposed budget city council is considering. Lynchburg Water Resources says the typical household would see, on average, a 46-cent increase per month for water, a $5.53 increase per month for sewer and a 17-cent increase for storm water. The total average increase could be about $6.16 per month.
LYNCHBURG, VA
News 12

Hudson Valley lawmakers urge Public Service Commission to deny rate hike by Orange & Rockland Utilities

Hudson Valley lawmakers urged the Public Service Commission to deny a rate hike request by Orange & Rockland Utilities. The lawmakers held a news conference Friday outside of Orange & Rockland in Monroe. They say the company is requesting a $35 million rate increase on electric and gas delivery charges during a time when energy costs are already at an all-time high.
HUDSON, NY
NBC Los Angeles

How Much Will California's Proposed $400 Gas Tax Rebate Help You?

On Thursday, a group of California state lawmakers proposed a $400 rebate for the gas tax, in light of the sky-high gas prices that drivers are paying right now. While announcing the proposal, lawmakers said the $400 would more than cover a full year of California's gas tax. The rebate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Lawmakers consider pump relief stimulus

Lawmakers are proposing ways to provide some relief at the pump as record-high gas prices hit drivers in the wallet. It could come in the form of a stimulus check, similar to the pandemic relief program. That's one idea pitched by House Democrats, according to FOX 59. The Biden administration...
CALIFORNIA STATE
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Considers Upping Ticket Prices To Offset Rising Fuel Costs

Taking a Delta flight could soon be heavier on the pocket as the airline looks to increase ticket prices in response to rising fuel costs. Airlines in the US are left with no choice but to pass down fuel price hikes to customers as elevated fares but are hopeful that renewed interest in traveling will see them through the coming few months.
INDUSTRY
FingerLakes1.com

Public Utility Law Project and community groups alert residents about their utility rights, upcoming NYSEG and RGE rate cases

This week, the Public Utility Law Project of New York (“PULP”) and a number of community-based organizations, including Eastern Southern Tier Poor People’s Campaign, Fossil Free Tompkins, Get Your Greenback Tompkins, HeatSmart CNY, HeatSmart FLX North, HeatSmart FLX South, HeatSmart Monroe, HeatSmart Tompkins/Chemung, MetroJustice and Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow, held two free virtual information sessions to educate New York State Electric and Gas (“NYSEG”) and Rochester Gas and Electric (“RG&E”) customers about their utility rights and discuss the Companies’ upcoming rate-case, which will be filed in May 2022. These two issues are of particular importance during the statewide “bill surge” affecting consumers, and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose impact left nearly 1.3 million New York households, or about one in five New Yorkers, sixty days or more behind on their energy bills; owing more than $1.7 billion in arrears.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville projects no increase in tax rate in proposed budget

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – The Fayetteville Village Board spent the better part of its March 16 meeting going over aspects of its proposed 2022-2023 budget. According to Mayor Mark Olson, tipping fees for garbage disposal and recycling through the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) will have gone up a total of about $40,000 for the village since 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Bangor Daily News

Maine regulators propose tougher standards for electric utilities

The Maine Public Utilities Commission is considering tougher new rules on electric utility performance similar to those proposed by lawmakers. The panel will hold a public hearing next month on the proposal to measure performance related to service interruptions, customer service, billing errors and customer satisfaction. “Measuring and improving utility...
MAINE STATE
Harvard Health

Current electric vehicles subsidies fail to reduce overall emissions, says Harvard Law study

Subsidies offered by the federal government for the purchase of new electric vehicles (EVs) may actually increase total greenhouse gas emissions without similar aid for secondhand buyers, concludes a new study led by Ashley Nunes, Ph.D., a fellow at Harvard Law School’s Labor and Worklife Program. Nunes says that is because many buyers of new EVs — usually more affluent households — don’t use them as their primary vehicle nor keep them for very long, making miles driven by the car’s subsequent owners necessary to attaining an overall reduction in emissions.
HARVARD, MA

