Orlando Utilities Commission proposing 10% increase in utility rates

This week, the Public Utility Law Project of New York (“PULP”) and a number of community-based organizations, including Eastern Southern Tier Poor People’s Campaign, Fossil Free Tompkins, Get Your Greenback Tompkins, HeatSmart CNY, HeatSmart FLX North, HeatSmart FLX South, HeatSmart Monroe, HeatSmart Tompkins/Chemung, MetroJustice and Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow, held two free virtual information sessions to educate New York State Electric and Gas (“NYSEG”) and Rochester Gas and Electric (“RG&E”) customers about their utility rights and discuss the Companies’ upcoming rate-case, which will be filed in May 2022. These two issues are of particular importance during the statewide “bill surge” affecting consumers, and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose impact left nearly 1.3 million New York households, or about one in five New Yorkers, sixty days or more behind on their energy bills; owing more than $1.7 billion in arrears.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO