Paterson, NJ

Mendez to remain on Paterson mayoral ballot

By Editorials
Paterson Times
 3 days ago
Councilman Alex Mendez, whose petitions were challenged by incumbent...

Guest
2d ago

haha just waisted time this mayor needs to stop he's so desperate to win at any cost....✌️✌️ because he sees Mendez as a threat..

PIX11

New Jersey mayor’s anti-Black remarks exposed

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The longtime mayor of Clark Township in Union County was doing damage control following the release of recordings that caught him repeatedly using racial slurs to describe Black people. Sal Bonaccorso said he apologizes for the “hurtful and insensitive language.” He added he’s learned and changed his behavior, promising never to […]
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Post Register

Democratic mayor responds to being left off ballot

SANDPOINT, Idaho (CBS2) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate and mayor of Sandpoint Shelby Rognstad is speaking out after being left off the Democratic primary ballot. In a statement, Rognstad writes "Today a Republican Secretary of State worked with a Republican Attorney general to illegally prevent a Democrat candidate from running for Governor, based on a technicality that has no basis in Idaho law. When I filed my candidacy on Friday, I declared as a Democrat on the filing form, which is exactly what the state law requires. Unfortunately, it’s not enough for Idaho Republicans to win almost every election, now they’re wanting to prevent elections from happening in the first place. I’m reviewing my options on how to fight this gross injustice that deprives Idaho voters of a choice on the primary ballot. ”
SANDPOINT, ID
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Government
Person
Alex Mendez
#Mayor
CBS New York

Paterson's City Hall closed due to broken pipe, flooding

PATERSON, N.J. - Paterson's City Hall was closed Tuesday due to a broken pipe. The fire department says it got the call for flooding in the building on Market Street just before 7 a.m. According to Mayor Andre Sayegh, a section of the basement was flooded with up to six feet of water. The fire department started pumping out the water, while crews worked to fix the pipe. "It did compromise our electric panel, so I made the decision out of an abundance of caution to close City Hall. I don't want members of the public, employees, being put in harm's way," Sayegh said. No one was hurt, and the upper floors were not damaged. 
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Paterson, N.J. receives $1 million grant to fight opioid abuse

PATERSON, N.J. -- The city of Paterson won $1 million to fight opioid addition from a global mayors challenge. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with drug users testing a new hotline that promises treatment in 90 minutes.Pamela Bush signed up for a new medically assisted drug treatment plan. She's trying to overcome her lifelong battle with drugs that started in her home."It's hard to stay away from your mom, like when she first started smoking the crack cocaine ... instead of trying to fight against it, I joined it," Bush said. "I got high with my mom and I'm not proud...
PATERSON, NJ
NewsRadio WILK

Drop boxes remain for mail-in ballots in Luzerne County

The voting mail drop boxes will remain in place at locations in Luzerne County. The Luzerne County Election Board voted to continue to make the mail drop boxes available for this upcoming May 17 election and those going forward. The boxes are at Hazleton City Hall, Penn Place in Wilkes Barre, Pittston Memorial Library and Wright Township Volunteer Department in Mountain Top. An agreement is also pending for a drop box at Misericordia University. Drop boxes will be at Hazleton City Hall and Penn Place for the upcoming special election on April 5th in the 116th Legislative District.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Elections
Paterson, NJ
