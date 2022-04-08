ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Hottest Spring Toys at Toy Town of Cadillac & Reed City

By Xavier Hershovitz
 3 days ago

Springtime is here!

In northern Michigan, that still means some indoor days– but the number of outdoor days is starting to grow. If you are looking for ways to keep your kids entertained, Toy Town is there to help.

They have a location in downtown Cadillac and recently opened a new store in downtown Reed City.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz stopped by to check out some of the hottest spring toys. Watch the interview above.

