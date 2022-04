This week, a brand-new Chick-Fil-A opened in Manahawkin. I know people were losing their minds about the opening, but I got news that's even better than that... A southwest inspired restaurant will be opening in Ocean County! The menu looks delicious, I can't wait for this new spot to open. It's called Pintos Porch and they will be located at 657 E Bay Ave in Manahawkin. The restaurant will be right near Manahawkin Retro. Ocean County & Manahawkin locals are very excited to have something unique come to town. More details below...

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 24 DAYS AGO