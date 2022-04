PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 27 men who went through the Peoria Rescue Ministries renewal program can now move into community housing at 1212 SW Adams St. in Peoria. Director of Ministry Operations Lee Burnham said this has been a dream in the making for quite some time now. “I’ve been here almost 30 years, and I’ve been praying for something like this almost the whole time I’ve been here.”

