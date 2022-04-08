ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man pleads not guilty to federal charges in shooting attempt

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN, Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – A man accused of shooting at a candidate for mayor of Louisville has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Quintez Brown is charged with interfering with a federally protected right and using a firearm in a violent crime by shooting at and attempting to kill a candidate for elective office.

If convicted of all federal charges, Brown faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison in addition to any sentence he receives on state charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

