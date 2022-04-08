Read full article on original website
bowienewsonline.com
Lady Indians take bi-district in straight sets against Tioga
The Nocona Lady Indians dominated in their bi-district win against Tioga on Tuesday night. The Lady Indians won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs, with none of them having much drama to them. Nocona came into the match confident on a 14-match win streak, including a straight-set win against...
bowienewsonline.com
Letters to Santa forms now available
It’s time to start getting your letters in to Santa Claus for publication in the Christmas greetings section of The Bowie News on Dec. 21. Santa letter forms are available at the News office, 200 Walnut or at bowienewsonline.com. Deadline for letters is 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. No...
bowienewsonline.com
‘Frosty’ theme for Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival events
Everyone is invited to put on their creative top hats to start planning their Christmas holiday snowman displays for the upcoming winter events in Bowie. The holiday season gets rolling with Hanging of the Greens at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 at city hall, 307 North Mason. Volunteers are welcome to help decorate the downtown light poles with garland, wreaths, and lights as coordinated by Bowie Community Development.
bowienewsonline.com
Montague County VSO hosting ceremony
The Montague County Veterans Service staff will host a Veterans’ Day Celebration at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the courthouse annex. The public is invited to attend and honor all those who have served the United States of America.
bowienewsonline.com
Gold-Burg Lady Bears win bi-district against Meridian
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears got their bi-district playoff win on Tuesday against Meridian. The Lady Bears won in straight sets against the Lady Yellowjackets. Gold-Burg came into the match following two wins in its last three matches against district foe Prairie Valley, a team it had not beaten in several years. The last win was a play-in match, with the winner earning the district’s second seed. Gold-Burg won the match to earn the right to play Meridian in the bi-district round.
bowienewsonline.com
Indians close football season beating Alvord
The Nocona Indians closed their season beating Alvord 31-28 Thursday. The game was moved from Friday due to possible thunderstorms. See game coverage mid-week.
bowienewsonline.com
Lady Rabbits take bi-district over Millsap
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their bi-district playoff match on Tuesday against Millsap. The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs, though it was not an easy match as the results would indicate. Bowie came in as the favorite being a two-seed and playing a three-seed. The...
bowienewsonline.com
Bellevue to honor KIA Vietnam War soldier Eddy Edgemon
The staff and students of the Bellevue School will host the annual Veteran’s Day program at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the school auditorium. All veterans present will be honored for their service with special recognition and a token of appreciation. Students will hear stories of courage and patriotism. Vietnam veteran and flight surgeon Dr. David Greer will share his memories of the Vietnam era and his experiences.
bowienewsonline.com
Nearly 30% Montague County voters cast ballots early
After nearly two years of build-up the mid-term general elections arrive on Nov. 8 with record voting anticipated across Texas and the nation. During the months leading up to election day, Texas Secretary of State John Scott has been providing voters with videos and explanations of how the voting process works in Texas, all in an effort to quell any concerns by voters.
