The Gold-Burg Lady Bears got their bi-district playoff win on Tuesday against Meridian. The Lady Bears won in straight sets against the Lady Yellowjackets. Gold-Burg came into the match following two wins in its last three matches against district foe Prairie Valley, a team it had not beaten in several years. The last win was a play-in match, with the winner earning the district’s second seed. Gold-Burg won the match to earn the right to play Meridian in the bi-district round.

BOWIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO