Springfield Police officers learn some moves from dance team

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several officers recently learned a few dance moves from the professionals.

Commander Sara Pickford said one of the officers knows the owner of a local dance studio, home of the Capital City Dance Team . They asked her to invite female officers to take a class with them.

Pickford said the studio teaches girls around 7 or 8 years old through high school. Those students were able to teach the officers a thing or two on the dance floor.

“It was a safe outlet for them,” said Commander Pickford. “The owner thought it would be good for the girls to see police officers, professional women, learn to dance.”

And class does not end there for the officers. Pickford said they are working on another time for officers to learn more moves.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.