Urbana announces upcoming street closure

By Will Gerard
 3 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Monday, all through traffic from Glover Avenue will be closed from East Illinois to East Washington Street, so that the city can install the water service and sanitary sewer connection for the new Citywide Storage Facility.

Officials said construction starts at 7:00 a.m. on Monday and it will continue until 4 p.m. on April 21.

