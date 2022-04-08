Police Blotter - March 27-April 2, 2022

STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS

March 27-April 2, 2022

Weekly Arrests

(Includes cite/released):

41 Homicide 0

Weekly Calls for Service: 1,906 Assault—Great Bodily Injury 1

Weekly Reports Taken:206 Burglary— Nonresidential 11

Weekly Complaints

(against HPD):

1 Burglary—Residential 3

Weekly Calls Received:3,874 Theft 34

This data is subject to change and based on crimes that were reported to have occurred during the time frame of this report.

Some reports may yet to be initiated and/or reclassified during investigations.

Theft from Auto 22

Robbery 1

Vehicle Theft 44

Mental Health Calls 14

Reports of Gunfire 2

Significant Incidents

Robbery: On 03/29/2022, at 1:03 PM, the victim was approached by the suspect near the 400 block of Orchard Ave. The suspect brandished a firearm and took property from the victim before fleeing the scene on foot. (Report #2022-017235)

Brandishing a Weapon: On 03/29/2022, at 8:55 PM, officers responded to the report of a man brandishing a weapon near the 22000 block of Mission Blvd. Officers located the suspect who started to run from officers but was taken into custody a short distance away. (Report #2022-017351)

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: On 03/30/2022, at 12:05 PM, officers located a parked and occupied stolen vehicle near the 30000 block of Industrial Pkwy SW. The occupant was contacted and taken into custody. (Report #2022-017475)

Shooting: On 04/02/2022, at 3:04 AM, officers responded to the report of a shooting near the 2000 block of W. Tennyson Rd. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of a shooting. No injuries related to the shooting were reported. (Report #2022-017994)

For additional information, visit: https://www.crimemapping.com/map/ca/hayward