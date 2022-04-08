ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Several businesses looking to open at new Surfside Beach Pier

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of businesses have submitted proposals to potentially open at the new Surfside Beach Pier. The town said Deputy Administrator Catrina Woodruff opened up bids at noon Friday, and they were received in the following order:. Good Vibes Surf Shop....

www.wmbfnews.com

WBTW News13

New resort coming to Myrtle Beach oceanfront

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new resort is coming to the Myrtle Beach oceanfront after Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired 16 acres of land along Ocean Boulevard to build a new resort. The new resort is be located across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort between Damon’s restaurant and DoubleTree, according to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

‘We’re supposed to be autistic-friendly,’ Surfside Beach councilman says about anti-firework ordinance

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several Surfside Beach Town Council members voiced concerns Tuesday night about how to enforce an anti-firework ordinance. The ordinance would make using or shooting fireworks illegal under the following conditions: Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. In any area designated as a Fireworks Prohibited Zone in accordance […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County may reprimand Sheriff Graziano over ‘unauthorized contract’ procurement

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is looking into whether it will reprimand Sheriff Kristin Graziano after leaders there say she failed to properly execute a contract for a bid. Sheriff Graziano signed a contract with Mila Consulting, LLC in January 2022 and paid the firm more than $15,000 for consultation services including language […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
New Britain Herald

City of New Britain looking to hire for several positions

NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain is looking to hire for several positions in various city departments. The New Britain Police and Fire Department are looking for entry level police officers and firefighters. Applicants must meet the minimum requirements before they consider applying. Interested applicants must be 18 years of age or older, have a valid driver’s license, a high school diploma or GED, and they must pass a Candidate Physical Agility Test, or a New Britain Physical Agility Exam. Interested applicants can call the NBFD at 860-826-4300 if they have any questions. The New Britain Police Department is conducting an expedited hiring process to recruit officers in the coming weeks. The NBPD is promoting positions with competitive pay and benefits with opportunities for roles in specialized units, K9, SWAY and detective work.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
CBS Miami

Surfside Businesses Evacuated Due To Hazardous Situation

SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Crews have responded to a hazardous situation in Surfside. The scene is along 94 Street and Harding Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that it’s an active exterior gas leak. The majority of businesses in surrounding areas have been evacuated as a precaution. The gas company has been notified and there are no reported injuries. Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
SURFSIDE, FL
WBTW News13

Retired Surfside Beach K9 ‘Biko’ dies

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Police Department has lost one of its most beloved former officers – retired K9 Biko. Biko died in the care of his handler, former Sgt. Julian Ziolkowski, the department’s said Sunday morning in a Facebook post. He begin serving the Surfside Beach community in 2014 and retired […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Tornado confirmed Tuesday in Marion, Horry counties

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado Tuesday in Marion County. The tornado was confirmed with 100 mph winds in the area of Bay Road in Brittons Neck, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado weakened to an EF-0 as it crossed into Horry County. Trees were reported […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

10 highest rated restaurants in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Spend a day at the beach, do some shopping and then finish your evening with a taste of one of North Myrtle Beach’s highest rated restaurants. Reviewers love the area eateries’ local flare, variety of brunch options and atmosphere. If you’re stuck on where to get a bite tonight, […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WFAE

New bridge close to opening at North Carolina's Outer Banks

A new bridge that will bypass an often-flooded section of the main road on North Carolina's Outer Banks will open as soon as this week, ahead of the spring and summer travel season. It's a fix for a problem that has worsened with climate change. The 2.4-mile elevated roadway replaces...
RODANTHE, NC
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach Fishing Pier is being bought by owner of Sunsations stores

A family known for owning a string of retail shops and hotels in East Coast beach towns is buying the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier. The Sibony family owns more than a dozen Sunsations gift shops along Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront resort strip and the Pier Shops mall across the street from the pier. The sale price was not available Monday. Neither the Sibony family nor the pier’s current ...

