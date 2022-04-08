ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

When is Passover?

By Albert Bassili
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassover is one of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays and revolves around retelling the story of the book of Exodus. It’s observed over eight days, and while the specific date moves around every year, for 2022, Passover will take place between Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April...

