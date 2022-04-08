ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldo County, ME

Waldo County Officials Locate Missing Teen Last Seen in Unity

By Cindy Campbell
 3 days ago
The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old. UPDATE: The Waldo County Sheriff's Office reports Queener has been found safe. Officials say Donovan Queener was last...

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

