Philadelphia, PA

Kyle Schwarber Rocks Leadoff Home Run In Debut With Phillies

By Jenna Ciccotelli
NESN
 3 days ago
Kyle Schwarber appears to be settling in just fine with the Philadelphia Phillies. The ex-Boston Red Sox outfielder, who signed with the Phillies as a free agent, had quite the...

nesn.com

FanSided

Benches clear in Mets vs Nats: Best memes and tweets

The New York Mets and the Washington Nationals got heated Friday evening as benches cleared after Francisco Lindor was hit with a pitch. Things got a little tense between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals after Francisco Lindor was hit with a pitch Friday evening. Unfortunately, Lindor got hit in the face and that ignited one heck of a reaction from the Mets (who are understandably pretty tired of their batters getting hit by pitches).
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tigers beat White Sox on controversial walk-off play

The Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Opening Day Friday after a review on a controversial last play. The White Sox led most of the way until the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the 8th to tie the game. An Andrew Vaughn solo home run in the top of the 9th gave the White Sox a 4-3 lead. But Detroit came back in the bottom of the inning to win the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Has Warm Interaction with Teary-Eyed Iglesias

For most Dodgers fans, yesterday was Opening Day. For Rockies shortstop José Iglesias, it was much more than just Opening Day. In the bottom of the second innings, Iglesias hit a routine single to plate Connor Joe and give the Rockies a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers. It was Iglesias’ first hit since the passing of his father. There was brief pause in play so the understandably emotional Iglesias could collect himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton sounds like Yogi Berra on Aaron Judge’s contract

NEW YORK —The first Yankees’ win of the season in the books, Giancarlo Stanton was among the key contributors taking a turn doing a post-game interview in the middle of the clubhouse. His leadoff homer the other way in the fourth momentarily tied up an exciting Opening Day, one in which the Yankees rallied from 3-0, 4-3 and 5-4 deficits before pulling out a 6-5, 11-inning thriller over the Red Sox.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Says He’s Breaking News: MLB World Reacts

Watch out, MLB world, some big news might be coming on ESPN2 tonight. This evening is the debut of the “KayRod” broadcast, hosted by Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez on ESPN2. Earlier today, Rodriguez teased the broadcast, saying he will be “breaking” news during the telecast on ESPN2....
MLB
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs continue bad blood

It should not be much of a surprise that the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs would have quite a bit of bad blood between them. The Brewers are the favorites to take the NL Central, a division that had been the Cubs’ playground for years. Now that the Cubs are looking to re-establish themselves, it is understandable that there could be some friction.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Alex Rodriguez makes boneheaded comment on Sunday Night Baseball

The KayRod broadcast made its debut on Sunday night during Red Sox vs Yankees, with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez taking centerstage. A-Rod stole the show. The KayRod broadcast made its debut to mixed reviews, with some not liking that it was a blatant copy of the Manningcast broadcast for Monday Night Football, only with two men who quite clearly don’t have the same camaraderie as Eli and Peyton.
BOSTON, MA
Red Sox Bullpen Dominating In Early Season As Team Takes On Tigers

The Boston Red Sox bullpen is showing early signs of greatness after three games. Boston heads to Detroit to take on the Tigers in the second series of the early season. Michael Wacha will get his first start as part of the Red Sox but will have a bullpen ready to back him up when he needs it.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

