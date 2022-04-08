Kyle Schwarber Rocks Leadoff Home Run In Debut With Phillies
Kyle Schwarber appears to be settling in just fine with the Philadelphia Phillies. The ex-Boston Red Sox outfielder, who signed with the Phillies as a free agent, had quite the...nesn.com
Kyle Schwarber appears to be settling in just fine with the Philadelphia Phillies. The ex-Boston Red Sox outfielder, who signed with the Phillies as a free agent, had quite the...nesn.com
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0