Bristol Motor Speedway to Kick-off Random Acts of Kindness Tour and $10,000 Easter Egg Hunt as Anticipation Builds For Nascar Food City Dirt Race

Race Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Patience and strategy earned Riley Herbst a strong sixth-place finish in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call811.com NASCAR Xfinity Series race Friday night at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang started 11th and ended the first stage in 12th as Herbst wrestled a loose-handling racecar. Crew chief Richard Boswell made a key strategy call in the second stage, bringing Herbst to pit road for four tires and fuel on lap 101. The fresh tires gave Herbst the grip he needed to climb to ninth at the end of the stage and pick up two valuable bonus points. After another round of pit stops to begin the final stage, Herbst lined up second and took the lead at the drop of the green flag before settling into sixth place, maneuvering through two overtime restarts to maintain sixth in a green-white-checkered finish that delivered his fifth top-10 of 2022.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO