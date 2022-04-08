ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Bristol Motor Speedway to Kick-off Random Acts of Kindness Tour and $10,000 Easter Egg Hunt as Anticipation Builds For Nascar Food City Dirt Race

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago

In celebration of Bristol Motor Speedway’s Food City Dirt Race on Easter weekend, April 15-17, speedway officials have launched today an EGGGGGGstravaganza of ways for race fans to win prizes during the next two weeks. First, if you happen to spot a large Easter Egg with a Speedway...

Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Brings the Family to the Track Ahead of Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville

This weekend, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced in the Xfinity Series and his family came along to the track. He’s a girl dad now, and that means loading up the minivan and heading on down to the track these days. Of course, the driver has memories of going to the track as a kid with his own dad. It all comes full circle, doesn’t it?
MOTORSPORTS
WBTW News13

NASCAR cup series race in Darlington set to be the Goodyear 400 on Mother’s Day

DARLINGTON, S.C. (April 11, 2022) – Darlington Raceway and Goodyear, the “Official Tire of NASCAR,” announce a renewal of its entitlement sponsorship of the Goodyear 400, NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend Cup Series race for 2022. The Goodyear 400 will celebrate the history of stock car racing and signify another milestone chapter in Goodyear’s 68-year affiliation […]
DARLINGTON, SC
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
City
Bristol, TN
City
Piney Flats, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS: William Byron Captured His Second Win of 2022 at Martinsville

A trip to Martinsville Speedway saw William Byron capture his second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) triumph of the 2022 season in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. Victory lane at the .526-mile paperclip was a familiar place on the weekend for the 24-year-old North Carolina native, where Byron started the race weekend capturing the victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Grandview Speedway Presents First Point Race in Tripleheader Program Saturday, 602 Sportsman Join Program

On Saturday, April 16, Grandview Speedway will present the first three division show of the brand-new season. The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be joined by the 602 crate Sportsman on Saturday starting at 6 pm. Pit gates will open at 3 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 4 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Chris Tomlin
Speedway Digest

Macon IL Speedway Season Opener To Wait One More Week

The start of the 2022 racing season at Macon Speedway will have to wait at least one more week, as the Saturday, April 9th program has been canceled. Cold weather conditions mixed with wet grounds from several days of rain have combined to force the cancellation. The 77th season opener...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1. “We didn’t start the night off great with a pass-through penalty that cost us a lap, but we fought hard. Our No. 16 Action Industries Camaro struggled on the long runs, so I think that hurt us the most. I think we learned quite a bit and got the most out of our day. It’s something small to build on, and we will keep pushing forward.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WJHL

Speedway Children’s Charities hosting online auction ahead of race weekend

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is hosting an online auction of signed gear, memorabilia, and unique Bristol Motor Speedway experiences. The auction is underway and bidding will close on Thursday. “Lots of things that are signed by drivers, old and new, and then we’ve got some experiences planned,” said […]
BRISTOL, TN
#Easter Weekend#Easter Egg Hunts#Bristol Motor Speedway#Food City Dirt Race#Bass Pro Shops#Bms Easter Eggs
WFXR

Martinsville Speedway fans say fellow campers are ‘like family’

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WFXR) — Everyone had a different reason to be at the Martinsville Speedway as it celebrated its 75th anniversary over the weekend. Terry Machin reportedly came to watch “Kirk Bush win Saturday night;” Paul and Sue Purvis came to see Dale Earnhardt Jr.; and Matt Conlan, who was one of many campers at the […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Here’s the Weather Forecast for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

No matter where NASCAR goes, the weather is always a big question, and Martinsville is no different. Winter hasn’t let up yet. Although the calendar says that spring is here, the weather in many parts of the country has not reflected that change. Virginia is no different. It is going to be mild at best and likely a little cold with a wind blowing through during the race. Also, there might be a chance of rain.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Motorsports
NASCAR
Music
Sports
Speedway Digest

Herbst Scores Steady Sixth at Martinsville

Race Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Patience and strategy earned Riley Herbst a strong sixth-place finish in the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call811.com NASCAR Xfinity Series race Friday night at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang started 11th and ended the first stage in 12th as Herbst wrestled a loose-handling racecar. Crew chief Richard Boswell made a key strategy call in the second stage, bringing Herbst to pit road for four tires and fuel on lap 101. The fresh tires gave Herbst the grip he needed to climb to ninth at the end of the stage and pick up two valuable bonus points. After another round of pit stops to begin the final stage, Herbst lined up second and took the lead at the drop of the green flag before settling into sixth place, maneuvering through two overtime restarts to maintain sixth in a green-white-checkered finish that delivered his fifth top-10 of 2022.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Official Commemorative Souvenir Program for Food City Dirt Race Available for Free in Both Print and Digital Formats

To help race fans enjoy next weekend’s Food City Dirt Race and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, whether they are enjoying the race at the track or watching from the comfort of their homes, track officials are making the 52-page commemorative souvenir program available for free in both printed and digital formats.
BRISTOL, TN
