Red Flag warning issued for weekend ahead

By Bill Sullivan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials from the National Weather Service have issued a red flag warned for the weekend ahead from 5 a.m Saturday, April 9 until 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10. The warning at 12:36 p.m. on Friday comes as one of the earliest to be issued as dangerous wildfire weather is forecast at...

livin the dream1
1d ago

You call it red flag!! We call it a beautiful gentle mountain breeze ✌️

