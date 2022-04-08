Why Treylon Burks should not be a NY Jets’ option at No. 10 | Film

In a seven-round mock draft, Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings sent Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks to the Green Bay Packers with the 22nd overall selection. “If Treylon Burks falls to the Packers, this just feels like a layup for Green Bay. Burks is 6’2″, 225 pounds, has 33.5″ arms, 4.5 speed, and explodes upfield on tape,” Cummings wrote. “He checks all the boxes for the Packers, who crave size and athleticism at the wide receiver position. Burks may not be an elite creator right away with his route running, but he can separate on slants, and if you get the ball into his hands, he’s going to be a weapon for your offense. And down the field, his catching instincts allow him to win above the rim.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO