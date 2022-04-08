ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

RGV couple gets married in hospital after mother is admitted to the ICU

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10B6gy_0f3krZIY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQ059_0f3krZIY00
Courtesy: Mission Regional Medical Center

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Rio Grande Valley couple sped up their wedding date when the mother of the bride became ill and was taken to the intensive care unit.

NEWS: SpaceX expansion at Boca Chica halted by Army Corps

On April 4, at 4 p.m. Dercy Aguilar and Saul Orlando Cabrera got married at the Mission Regional Medical Center.

As Dercy wanted her mother to attend the wedding, the couple decided to speed up their wedding date after her mother was taken to the ICU in critical condition.

Hospital staff made it happen, as they assisted in the marriage of the Mission couple inside Dercy’s mother’s room.

STATE NEWS: Texas teacher resigns after student burned in science experiment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DTDE_0f3krZIY00
Courtesy: Mission Regional Medical Center

Mission Regional Medical Center shared the heartwarming story on their social media account with a statement from Dercy.

In times like these, it’s important to do whatever you need to do – especially when it comes to family — without waiting.

Dercy Aguilar

The Medical Center wished the couple “Best wishes,” as they continue to plan a celebratory gathering with their family and friends later in the year.

Although they never planned to get married inside a hospital, both will cherish the memories of pronouncing their wedding vows with Dercy’s mother by their side.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
ValleyCentral

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Mission, TX
Mission, TX
Society
Q92

Woman Gives Her 12-Day Old Baby to Stranger in Corpus Christi

Over the weekend in Corpus Christi, Claudia Canales was driving down Commanche Street and noticed a woman walking holding a baby. As reported by KRIS-TV in Corpus Canales thought the woman looked lost and confused, so she pulled her car up to the woman. It was at that point, the woman asked her to take the 12-day old baby with her and she did!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Wedding#Icu#Spacex#Army Corps#The Medical Center
ValleyCentral

Brothers arrested after assault at HEB

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested for an aggravated assault that occurred at an HEB. Enrique Amado Guzman, 32, and Tomas Lee Guzman, 27, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, according to a release from Elsa PD. The brothers, who are from La Villa, were […]
ELSA, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Relationships
ValleyCentral

Man shot in dating app scheme, two teens arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers have been arrested after luring and shooting a man in a dating app scheme in Brownsville. On March 17, Abigail Funes, 17, and a 16-year-old boy lured a man to a location using a popular social media application, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO). As the man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: Two men wanted for child fondling arrested

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men wanted for child fondling were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Eliseo Gonzalez, 69, and Matias Cantu Garza, 76, were taken into custody in separate incidents. Both men had outstanding warrants for child fondling and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, a post by U.S. Customs and Border […]
HIDALGO, TX
WBRE

Dog dead, woman in ICU after surviving assault

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Towanda is facing multiple charges after he sexually assaulted and beat a woman so badly that she ended up in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to Pennsylvania State Police. Kevin Jara Sanchez is charged with criminal homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, rape, aggravated cruelty to […]
TOWANDA, PA
ValleyCentral

RGV doctor scheduled for sentencing in health fraud case

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A doctor convicted of falsely diagnosing patients with diseases to increase his revenue will soon be sentenced for his crimes. A U.S. District Court judge scheduled the sentencing for Jorge Zamora-Quezada, 65, for May 18. In January 2020, Zamora-Quezada, a South Texas rheumatologist, was found guilty of seven counts of […]
HEALTH
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy