Sullivan County, TN

Motions hearings held for man charged with killing Addy Cain ahead of trial

By Ashley Sharp
 3 days ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several motions have been filed in the upcoming August 2022 trial of Surgoinsville man Cody Webb, charged in the 2018 death of 4-year-old Addyson Cain in Colonial Heights.

Webb is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, child abuse/neglect and tampering with evidence.

He was in Sullivan County criminal court April 7 and 8 for motions hearings deciding what evidence can and cannot be submitted in the trial.

Thursday’s hearing was dominated by testimony from a forensic odontologist, a highly experienced dentist who uses their expertise to help identify unknown remains and trace bite marks to a specific individual.

Judge Jim Goodwin decided the testimony will not be admissible at trial as the bite mark in question on Addyson’s body cannot be scientifically linked to Webb, as previously thought.

“Bite mark analysis has been under attack for many years. Basically yesterday he testified he has second-guessed the science behind it and second-guessed his opinion at this point so he didn’t really have any faith in what his findings were,” said Assistant District Attorney William Harper, leading the prosecution’s case.

The defense also filed motions asking that Webb’s charges be severed into two separate trials. One for the tampering with evidence charge and another for the rest of the charges related to Addyson’s death.

The state would like the charges to be tried together. Judge Goodwin has not yet issued his decision.

“Anytime you’ve got a death of someone so young, she was four years old at the time, that’s a tragic situation,” said Harper after court concluded on Friday.

At this time, no details have been released by the Kingsport Police Department or the district attorney’s office about how Addyson died.

Her body was found at a home in Colonial Heights on Aug. 5, 2018.

“With trial set in August I’m not going to comment on the evidence in the case at this point,” Harper said.

Addyson’s mother told News Channel 11 Friday that she was dating Webb at the time of Addyson’s death. Webb is not the child’s father.

Family members declined to be interviewed until after the trial concluded to protect the integrity of the trial.

Both family and the prosecution say they are seeking justice for Addy.

“It really is sad. The family, there’s a lot of hurt there. As prosecutors our job is to hold the person accountable who committed the offense and that’s what we intend to do,” said Harper.

Webb is the only person facing charges for the child’s death. He will be back in Sullivan County court for another motions hearing in June ahead of his trial in August.

Webb is not currently behind bars, he is out on bond awaiting trial.

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Greeneville PD: Months-long investigation leads to murder charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18. Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Man facing charges after shooting last week in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Mooresburg man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in Hawkins County last week. An arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) revealed that deputies responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1200 block of Spruce Pine Road in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Megan Boswell in court Thursday morning

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the woman accused of murdering her 15-month old daughter Evelyn Boswell, is expected to appear in a Sullivan County court Thursday at 9 a.m.. Megan Boswell faces two counts of felony murder; counts of aggravated child abuse; aggravated child neglect; tampering with evidence; abuse of a corpse; failure to […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Scott County, VA double homicide suspect identified as Church Hill man

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the Scott County, Virginia double homicide suspect who was shot and killed by police in Tennessee. The TBI identified the suspect as Christopher C. Hutson, 34 of Church Hill, Tennessee. Local and federal authorities tried to take Hutson into custody after […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
