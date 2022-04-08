ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Free health screenings, resources available at local minority health events

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkdlF_0f3kptpO00

(WKBN) – Free health screenings and other resources will be offered at two minority health month events this month.

It’s all through a partnership with the Trumbull County Combined Health District, Trumbull Community Action Program and Community Family Outreach Complex.

Struthers man facing sex crimes

The first event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at TCAP on Palmyra Road.

In addition to the free health screenings, there will be COVID-19 vaccines, dietary consultations and more. Those who complete a checklist will be entered into a gift card drawing, too.

“We’re bringing a lot of screening services to areas where we feel that they don’t have great access, and we want to provide that to them to help refer them to where they can get better services,” said Jenna Amerine, grants coordinator.

The events were made possible through a $3,500 grant from the Ohio Commission on Minority Health.

The next one is scheduled for April 30 at CFOC on Highland Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Free cancer screening kits available

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center is offering free colorectal cancer screening kits. The giveaway is in recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths and is expected to cause 52,580 deaths in 2022. The testing kits can be...
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Struthers, OH
Struthers, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Sports
Struthers, OH
Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Society
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
Struthers, OH
Government
WTHI

Community event promotes health and wellness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Maple Center is putting on an event called City of Wellness. This will take place next Saturday at Rose-Hulman, March 19. Various health professionals will be in attendance. They will do presentations on all things health. The subjects range from how to have healthy...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Racism#Tcap#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WKBN

WKBN

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy