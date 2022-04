ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury on Friday convicted a 36-year-old man of raping two children under the age of 12 in Breckenridge Hills in 2016 and 2017. The jury recommended that Willian Flores be sentenced to 25 years in prison on each count, according to a news release from the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office. A Missouri state law requires each count to be served consecutively.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 22 DAYS AGO