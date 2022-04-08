ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Varnville, SC

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Varnville, S.C.

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service has released the...

www.wtoc.com

KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSAV News 3

PHOTOS: Pembroke tornado damage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County officials had a chance Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by a deadly tornado. The storm system ripped through Pembroke and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving a woman dead and others injured. Aerial views Damaged homes, buildings Bryan County Courthouse Recreation center Gov. Brian Kemp visits
PEMBROKE, GA
City
Varnville, SC
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Allendale, Charleston, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Charleston; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
News19 WLTX

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

3 possible tornados detected in Allendale Co.

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said Wednesday that three possible tornados landed in Allendale County. According to the SCEMD, a preliminary tornado damage assessment around 4 a.m. showed six homes with minor damage, five homes with major damage and four homes destroyed. The report said that there are three […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
NWS
NWS
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV News 3

Photos: Rincon sees hail during severe weather Tuesday

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — As severe weather made its way through the Coastal Empire, it brought hail along with it. WSAV viewers sent in the following pictures. Effingham County had a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:30 p.m. Ellebell has also seen baseball-sized hail (up to 2.75 inches) and reported a tornado.
RINCON, GA
WBTV

Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twenty-nine tornado reports across Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday. A tornado went through the downtown Allendale area late Tuesday afternoon. Severe weather hit the southeast leaving damage, destruction, and some injuries. We have team coverage from Allendale and Bamberg County. A tornado warning was issued...
AUGUSTA, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures, in the upper 20s for coastal counties and the lower to middle 20s for inland counties. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC

