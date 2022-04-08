Frost Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...Savannah...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Savannah. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 370.0 feet, Coffee Landing Road is flooding just north of Beason Creek and toward Box Elder Drive. Campsites just north of the mouth of Beason Creek are flooding. Box Elder Drive is flooded. Access to sites along Bargeview Lane is cut off. Diamond Island Drive is flooded at Mud Creek just west of Gammill Slough Road. The west end of Cross Pond Road is flooding. Slough just east of Wilkinson Ferry Drive across the river from Saltillo is beginning to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 368.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of just under 370.0 feet early Saturday morning. - Action stage is 365.0 feet. - Flood stage is 370.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

