ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemiscot County, MO

Frost Advisory issued for Pemiscot by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pemiscot County, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Tennessee#Frost Advisory
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 00:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Mississippi, Pemiscot, southeastern Dunklin, western Dyer, northwestern Lauderdale and Lake Counties through 330 AM CDT At 259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Risco to near Keiser. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baxter, Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Randolph and Izard Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; Franklin; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 33-36 degree range for several hours early Sunday morning will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 01:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Southern Lake and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Marion; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern portions of Central Alabama. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy