RICHMOND, Va (WDBJ) – Governor Glenn Youngkin has sent legislation to the General Assembly to suspend Virginia’s gas tax for three months. “Virginians need tax relief and it’s time for the General Assembly to act on the multiple tax relief proposals. With gas prices and inflation squeezing families’ pocket books across Virginia and the nation and with over $1 billion in unanticipated revenue in our transportation fund, the general assembly must act now. Virginia should join numerous other states, led by both Republicans and Democrats, in temporarily suspending the gas tax. Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now for all Virginians,” added the governor.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO