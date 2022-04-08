ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 16-year-old killed, 2 other teens wounded in shooting

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago
Police say three teens were shot, one fatally, outside a Bronx high school Friday afternoon.

According to police, two men were involved in a dispute when one man pulled out a firearm and discharged it. Two 16-year-old females were hit, one fatally, along with a 17-year-old male.

Police were called to the scene on the corner of 156th St and Saint Anns Avenue at 1:42 p.m.

The 16-year-old girl who died was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The 17-year-old male was shot in the buttocks and the other 16-year-old female was shot in the shin.

The teens were believed to be on their way home from school when the incident occurred.

Schools Chancellor David C. Banks said in a statement “This despicable act of violence stole the life from one young person today and wounded two others. As a father of four children, I can only imagine the immense pain these families are going through today. These three children join dozens of other students who have been victims of gun violence in our city this year. I stand fully behind Mayor Adams as he works to rid our city of this violence, restore peace to our neighborhoods, and bring healing to these school communities.”

Police say they are still searching for the shooter and that the three teenagers were not believed to be the target in the shooting.

"Our borough commanders in each borough are deploying their resources appropriately and will defend the safety of all individuals in New York City," said NYPD Deputy Chief Timothy Mccormack.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

This is a developing story. News 12 will have more details as they become available.

Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

NYPD arrests suspect linked to violent rape in the Bronx

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a violent rape in the Bronx. Police say 34-year-old Jason Dickerson is now charged with attempted murder and rape. Dickerson is accused of putting a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then raping her on March 11.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police seek man accused of opening fire on Bronx sidewalk

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.Fortunately, no one was hit.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

