Police: 16-year-old killed, 2 other teens wounded in shooting

Police say three teens were shot, one fatally, outside a Bronx high school Friday afternoon.

According to police, two men were involved in a dispute when one man pulled out a firearm and discharged it. Two 16-year-old females were hit, one fatally, along with a 17-year-old male.

Police were called to the scene on the corner of 156th St and Saint Anns Avenue at 1:42 p.m.

The 16-year-old girl who died was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The 17-year-old male was shot in the buttocks and the other 16-year-old female was shot in the shin.

The teens were believed to be on their way home from school when the incident occurred.

Schools Chancellor David C. Banks said in a statement “This despicable act of violence stole the life from one young person today and wounded two others. As a father of four children, I can only imagine the immense pain these families are going through today. These three children join dozens of other students who have been victims of gun violence in our city this year. I stand fully behind Mayor Adams as he works to rid our city of this violence, restore peace to our neighborhoods, and bring healing to these school communities.”

Police say they are still searching for the shooter and that the three teenagers were not believed to be the target in the shooting.

"Our borough commanders in each borough are deploying their resources appropriately and will defend the safety of all individuals in New York City," said NYPD Deputy Chief Timothy Mccormack.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

This is a developing story. News 12 will have more details as they become available.