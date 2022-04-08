ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Griffin College of Business Recognizes Top 2021-22 Graduates

astate.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO – The most outstanding 2021-22 graduates of the Neil Griffin College of Business at Arkansas State University were recognized during Convocation of Scholars, according to Dr. Jim Washam, interim dean of the college. Ellie Mayberry of Hensley received the Chancellor’s Scholar award as the graduating senior with...

www.astate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Dartmouth College returns to the Green for graduation

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - For the first time in three years, commencement for the graduating class at Dartmouth College will be held on the Green. The event on Sunday, June 12, will be like those of pre-pandemic years, as the community gathers in the center of campus to celebrate, rain or shine.
HANOVER, NH
thecheyennepost.com

Scally is a December 2021 Upper Iowa University graduate

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Matthew Scally of Cheyenne, WY, graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin in December 2021. About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Daily American

College notes for March 22

The following students from Somerset County completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of December 2021 or January 2022. Confluence: Chandler John Enos, B.S.Ed. in health and physical education/K-12 teacher education. Davidsville: Adam Kopp, M.B.A. in business administration. Hollsopple: Regan N. Grove, B.S. in nursing. Somerset: Logan...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy