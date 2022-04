A SEAL was found in the middle of the road, and as you can imagine everyone was wondering what the heck was going on. The 3-month-old waddled MILES away from its mom and the sea and made its way to a gas station before it left and waddles to the road. I know this sounds like a late April Fool's Day joke, I am sure you have already thought that out loud, but it's not.

