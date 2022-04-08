Ferrero USA recalls select Kinder chocolate treats amid potential salmonella risk

Kinder recall Parsippany, New Jersey-based Ferrero USA Inc. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, recalled both its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and its Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket due to potential salmonella contamination. (Ferrero USA Inc./FDA)

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Early shoppers may want to check those Easter baskets.

Parsippany, New Jersey-based Ferrero USA Inc. on Thursday recalled both its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and its Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket due to potential salmonella contamination.

Per the recall notice, the products are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella was detected. Although there have been no reports of illness in the United States linked to the voluntary recall, Ferrero took the step out of an abundance of caution “due to reported cases of salmonella in consumers that consumed products in Europe that were manufactured at the same facility.”

The products affected are as follows:

No other Kinder products produced for U.S. market are included in the recall.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who contract salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms typically beginning between six hours and six days after swallowing the bacteria. Although the majority of those who fall ill usually recover without treatment after four to seven days, children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and immunocompromised people may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised not eat the product and may contact the Ferrero customer service by calling 1-800-688-3552 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT or online at https://www.ferreronorthamerica.com/contact-US-residentsExternal Link Disclaimer for product refund.

©2022 Cox Media Group