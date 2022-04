When asked what types of books I like to read, I have three main answers: sweeping family dramas, romance novels that are about so much more than romance, and thrillers that are impossible to put down. And every single one of Ruth Ware’s novels fit into that last category. So if you’re not reading the Agatha Christie of our generation, then you’re missing out on some of the best thrillers out there.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 18 DAYS AGO