COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's concealed carry requirements will be eliminated after Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215, or the Constitutional Carry Bill, into law Monday. The bill makes concealed handgun licenses optional, meaning the only reason a person 21 or older could not carry a concealed weapon in Ohio would be if state or federal law prohibits them from having a weapon. Ohioans were previously required to pass a background check and show proof of eight hours of training before obtaining their license.

OHIO STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO