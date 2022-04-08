ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Representatives call for special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden

By Kevin Accettulla
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWp1G_0f3knA3700

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Representative Tom Rice (R-SC) joined 94 other members of Congress — including all six Republican representatives from South Carolina — and sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

The letter, signed on by Rice and 94 other republicans, states “It is increasingly clear that Hunter Biden took advantage of his father’s position as Vice President to develop business relationships with clients in Ukraine, China, and Kazakhstan. Additionally, it is clear from emails secured from Hunter Biden’s laptop that he used a cash gift from a Ukrainian Natural Gas company, Burisma, of which he was a board member, to pay off personal tax liabilities.”

The letter also states that former president Donald Trump “endured closer scrutiny from the Department of Justice for lesser accusations.”

The congress members who signed the letter are calling for a special counsel “to preserve the integrity of this investigation and any subsequent prosecution.”

Read the full letter below.

No democrats signed on to the letter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Pirates fall in series finale, 5-0

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Cameron Bye tossed eight shutout innings with eight strikeouts, while Chuck Ingram and Jordan Rogers each tallied a pair of hits helping Wichita State to a 5-0 win over East Carolina Sunday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win, the Shockers improved to 13-18 overall and 2-4 in American […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rice
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Republicans#Ukrainian#Burisma#The Department Of Justice#Democrats
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Fox News

CNN’s John Harwood roasted for claiming there is ‘zero evidence’ tying Biden to his son’s wrongdoings

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood was mocked on Wednesday for claiming there was "zero evidence" that President Biden is connected to his son’s alleged corruption. Harwood, who often takes on the role of a liberal pundit despite his correspondent title, became the latest media member to acknowledge that Hunter Biden could be a problem for the administration – but went out of his way to claim the president didn’t do "anything wrong" despite the actions of his son. Last week, The New York Times published a deep dive into the Justice Department's ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden, who himself publicly acknowledged in December 2020 that the feds were looking into his "tax affairs."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy