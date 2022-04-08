ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

1 dead in Watertown apartment fire

By Nick Viviani
nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a fire tore through a Watertown apartment early Friday morning. According to the city’s fire department, firefighters could see smoke pouring from one of the apartments in the eight-unit complex, at 1153 Boughton St....

www.nbc15.com

