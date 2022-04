Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 8-year-old daughter, North, gave her cousin True a brutally honest warning about turning 4. “You are 4 years old. Four sucks,” North said in a video posted to Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Story at True’s birthday party Sunday. Khloé, 37, was heard gasping from behind the camera at her unapologetically outspoken niece‘s remark. North, who wore a T-shirt with her rapper dad’s face on it, may have been holding on to some bitterness from her own 4th birthday when she celebrated amongst friends at a not-so-lavish Chuck E. Cheese in June 2017. At the time, Twitter users poked fun at...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO