Frances M. Hogan

PHOENIX, NY – Edith J. House, 82, of Phoenix, New York, went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2022 at Betsy Ross rehab center, Rome, New York. Born in Huntington, Long Island, to her late parents Velma (Auringer) Eastman and James Sposato on April 12, 1939. She graduated in 1957 from Mexico High School, Mexico, New York. She was a hard working subsistent farmer and gardener for most of her life, running a local farm stand at her home in Scriba, New York. She also babysat for most of the neighborhood children, was a janitor at Oswego Cinema and Theatre and worked at the Pall-Times Newspaper.

PHOENIX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO