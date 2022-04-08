Frances M. Hogan
OSWEGO – Frances M. Hogan, 77, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 6, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Fulton, New York, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Marie...oswegocountytoday.com
OSWEGO – Frances M. Hogan, 77, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 6, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Fulton, New York, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Marie...oswegocountytoday.com
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0