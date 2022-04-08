ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Frances M. Hogan

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSWEGO – Frances M. Hogan, 77, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 6, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Fulton, New York, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Marie...

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

James D. Smith

FULTON – James D. “Jim” Smith, 99, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022, with his family by his side. A Fulton native, Jim was born February 11, 1923, to the late Lillian and Leon Smith. He graduated from Fulton High School and worked as a lineman for Niagara Mohawk. He met his wife, Mary “Baba” in 1946. They married after the war and promptly got busy building the house that is still called home today.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Stephen C. Matzke

FULTON – Stephen C. Matzke, 64, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York. He was born in Fulton to his late parents, Donna F. (Growe) and Frank H. Matzke on January 13, 1958. Steve was a graduate of Phoenix Central Schools, J. C. Birdlebough High School, class of 1976. He later attended Herkimer Community College and on to Oklahoma State University and graduated with a technical degree.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Neil F. Reidy Sr.

OSWEGO – Neil F. Reidy Sr., 75, passed away on Masters Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Neil was born in Oswego, New York, on March 2, 1947, and was a lifelong Oswego resident. He was the son of the late Steven and Rachel (Sullivan) Reidy.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Russell M. Martin

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Russell M. Martin, 61, of Baldwinsville, New York, passed away on Sunday April 3, 2022 at Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Born in Newark, New York, to his mother, Frances I. (Kosloski) and his late father, Leo J. Martin on April 4, 1960. Russell...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
City
Shirley, NY
Oswego, NY
Obituaries
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Obituaries
Oswego County Today

Earline J. Wood

OSWEGO – Earline J. Wood, 72, of Oswego, New York, died unexpectedly March 31st, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Earline was born in Syracuse to the late Bernard R. DeVine Sr and Lillian A. (Morrison) DeVine of Oswego. She grew up in Cardiff, New York, where she enjoyed singing in the Methodist Church Choir. Earline graduated from Lafayette High School where she was active in the theatre. She also studied at West Virginia Tech and SUNY Oswego.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

John E. Draper

OSWEGO – John E. Draper, 85, of Oswego, New York, passed suddenly at his home. Mr. Draper was born in Granby, New York, to the late John E. and Freida (Shutts) Draper. He was a resident of the area for all his life growing up and graduating from Fulton High School. Mr. Draper was an Iron Worker. He worked for several years at Smith & Caffrey, Liverpool, New York, and then worked for 10 years and retired from Solvay Iron, Solvay, New York.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Frederick James Green, Sr.

PHOENIX, NY – Frederick James “Rock” Green, Sr., 79 of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Oswego Hospital on Wednesday March 30, 2022. Born in the town of Schroeppel to his late parents Daisy Belle (Kimball) Green Keller and Orlo A. Green, Sr. on January 25, 1943. He was a graduate of Phoenix Central Schools, J. C. Birdlebough High School.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Veronica A. Baker

OSWEGO – Veronica A. Baker, 86, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on February 1, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Bliss and Doris (Perau) Turner and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. She was a former telephone switchboard operator...
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Constance Smith
Person
Mark Kelly
Oswego County Today

Richard J. Kemmis

FULTON – Graveside services for Richard J. Kemmis, who passed away February 13, 2022, will be 10 a.m., Monday, April 18 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements. For Richard’s obituary, see here.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Edith J. House

PHOENIX, NY – Edith J. House, 82, of Phoenix, New York, went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2022 at Betsy Ross rehab center, Rome, New York. Born in Huntington, Long Island, to her late parents Velma (Auringer) Eastman and James Sposato on April 12, 1939. She graduated in 1957 from Mexico High School, Mexico, New York. She was a hard working subsistent farmer and gardener for most of her life, running a local farm stand at her home in Scriba, New York. She also babysat for most of the neighborhood children, was a janitor at Oswego Cinema and Theatre and worked at the Pall-Times Newspaper.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Beverly Ouellette

FULTON – Beverly (Daily) Ouellette, 89, of Fulton, New York, formerly of Gardner, Massachusetts, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022. She was born in Keene, New Hampshire, on January 21, 1933, daughter of the late William and Florence (Allen) Daily and was a graduate of Keene High School. She...
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oswego Hospital#The Oswego High School#Lpn
Oswego County Today

Rose A. Murabito

OSWEGO – Rose A. Murabito, 90, a recent resident Florida passed on April 1, 2022. Born in Oswego, New New York, Rose was an Oswegonian all her life. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Angelina (Genoa) Alfieri. Rose was a graduate of Oswego High School and...
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Oswego County Today

Dorothy Austin

OSWEGO – God broke our hearts to show he only takes the best. The world lost a beautiful soul, Dorothy Austin, age 69 of Oswego, New York, who passed after a brief illness on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She is survived by her daughters, Ginger (Derek) Lyons, Stacey (Kyle)...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Music Hall Welcomes The Cadleys With Special Guest Mark Wahl Opening To The Main Stage April 9

OSWEGO —The Cadleys performs on the Main Stage with special guest Mark Wahl opening at the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, April 9. The Cadleys are one of the most popular acoustic bands in the Northeast. Following in the tradition of great male-female duets like George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons, John and Cathy show how two voices blended in seamless harmony can produce one powerful sound.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy