Moderna Recalls Thousands of COVID Vaccine Doses in Europe

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine made by its contract manufacturer Rovi after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body. No safety issues...

www.usnews.com

NBC News

Pfizer, Moderna say it's time for another Covid vaccine booster. Experts aren't sure.

Is it time for yet another Covid-19 booster shot? Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna seem to think so, but some vaccine experts aren't so sure. The drugmakers' requests for a fourth dose, filed to the Food and Drug Administration this week, are likely to add fuel to the debate among scientists about whether an additional vaccine dose is necessary, and if so, whether it should be a new shot and only for certain groups.
deseret.com

A new COVID-19 wave is hitting Western Europe. Is the U.S. next?

A new coronavirus surge in Western Europe has the United States preparing for another potential COVID-19 outbreak, per The Washington Post. What’s happening: The BA.2 variant — a subvariant of the omicron variant — has been spreading throughout Europe, hitting countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
WTRF- 7News

4th dose of COVID vaccine is “necessary’ Pfizer CEO says

Pfizer’s CEO says the company is submitting data to the Food and Drug Administration on the need for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. While the shot Pfizer is currently producing with BioNTech still protects against severe disease, the drugmaker now believes another booster is needed to ward off infections.  “Right now, the way that we […]
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
deseret.com

Symptomatic COVID cases are spreading again because of the BA.2 variant

The BA.2 coronavirus variant — which is the omicron variant’s subvariant — has been spreading around the world, causing symptomatic illness for many infected people. Details: The ZOE COVID-19 Study — which monitors case numbers for emerging COVID-19 trends in the United Kingdom — recently reported in a new data release that there are about 258,155 new daily symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom on average.
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
americanmilitarynews.com

Finland joining NATO means ‘destruction of their country,’ Russian lawmaker says

A Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday the Finnish government would be signing off on “the destruction of their country” if they tried to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance. In remarks shared by the Russian-state media station RIA Novosti, Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said Finland would...
