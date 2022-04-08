ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo COVID-19 report: April 8, 2022

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MKeB_0f3klLpW00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 7 days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, April 8, 2022

As of last Friday’s report, there are 3 active hospitalization for the COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiRVM_0f3klLpW00

The full report is below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wjv89_0f3klLpW00
Daily Positive Covid-19 Graph March 11 2020 – April 8 2022 Courtesy: City of San Angelo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oA0q_0f3klLpW00
Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to April 8, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total cases over last seven days: 1 4

  • Saturday: 2 cases/0 hospitalizations
  • Sunday: 0 cases/0 hospitalizations
  • Monday: 1 case/0 hospitalizations
  • Tuesday: 3 cases/0 hospitalizations
  • Wednesday: 5 cases/1 hospitalization
  • Thursday: 0 cases/1 hospitalization
  • Friday: 3 cases/1 hospitalization
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 south of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety, Tom Green County Sheriffs, San Angelo fire Department and the Wall Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 just south of San Angelo. Traffic is currently down to one lane in both directions. This is an ongoing investigation, we will have […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD recovers 5lbs of meth in drug investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division confiscated approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine after an investigation in late March. According to a statement issued by SAPD, an investigation by the Street Crimes Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration in relation to the trafficking of methamphetamine in San Angelo resulted in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Thursday shooting results in loss of teen

SAN ANGELO, Texas -The San Angelo Police Department was dispatched to a call on Thursday, March 17th around 3:35 p.m. at the 900 block of Crenshaw. Once officers arrived on the scene, CPR was started on a 16-year-old male who had a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a release from SAPD. The victim […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo’s Trial of the Decade Starts Monday

LUBBOCK, TX — The trial of former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez gets underway with a pre-trial hearing at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, March 21. The jury selection and trial commence immediately after the hearing. Vasquez is facing two federal charges of Receipt of a Bribe and Honest...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Angelo, TX
Health
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Health
Tom Green County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Tom Green County, TX
Health
County
Tom Green County, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Breaking it Down: Is San Angelo Safe or Really Dangerous?

With a high profile police chase in the news this past week, the focus in San Angelo is on crime. While, San Angelo is our home, and there are many reasons to be very proud of our community. However, when it comes to crime, the figures are stark. Let's break it down based on the 2021 data from the F.B.I and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo man dies in crash on US 67

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old San Angelo man was killed early Friday when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer, five miles north of San Angelo on US 67. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the tractor-trailer, driven...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Seize 548 Pounds of Mexican Cartel Liquid Meth in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Port of Ysleta Cargo Facility intercepted 548 pounds of liquid meth with an estimated street value of $3 million. “This significant seizure is a perfect example of the work our CBP Officers do on a daily basis...
EL PASO, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas is a large city in North Texas with a population of over 1.3 million. The city has a diverse population of people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds. You have all kinds of cuisine available for your palate, but one can never go wrong with classic American food. With our list of top five restaurants in Dallas, Texas you’ll know exactly where to go.
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Veterinarian Convicted of Murdering Her Husband to be Featured on National TV Show

SAN ANGELO, TX – The woman who was convicted of murdering her husband and dumping his body in a stock tank outside of San Angelo will be speaking publicly for the first time this Friday during an episode of the TV show 20/20 on ABC. The show will tell the story of husband and wife; Michael Severance and Wendi Mae Davidson. Michael was born in Maine but left to join the Air Force. During his time he served five tours and earned the rank of staff sergeant. Following his tours of duty he was sent to West Texas where he served  at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. Wendi was born in and raised…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy