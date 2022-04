A small earthquake struck Monday afternoon in Whatcom County waters just south of Point Roberts, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake, which struck at 4:16 p.m. April 4, was initially measured with a 2.9 magnitude, according to a U.S. Geological Survey report, but that was later downgraded to a magnitude of 2.7. The epicenter was approximately four miles south northwest of Point Roberts, according to the USGS, making it approximately 11 miles west of Semiahmoo and approximately 30 miles northwest of Bellingham.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO