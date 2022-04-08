Local judge says Kentanji Brown’s SUPCO appointment is ‘cool moment’
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local judge is celebrating the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court .
Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin says Jackson's role on the bench makes her proud that women gained the right to vote, then run for office and be appointed to the highest court in the land. She said it's a huge accomplishment for America.
“To me, it just means that the American dream is possible for all of us. I think that’s a pretty cool moment to be able to witness in time,” she said.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson takes her seat on the Supreme Court bench in the fall.
